Hobbs Municipal Schools apologizes after asking student to remove American flag

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE)- The Hobbs school district is apologizing for asking a student to remove an American flag from their car.

On Monday, a student at Hobbs High School was flying the flag to show pride on Veterans Day but was asked by the administration to remove it. Many people were upset, saying he did nothing wrong.

The district released a statement.

We apologize. We made a mistake. A student who was demonstrating patriotism on Monday as advised in teh parking lot to take down a flag he was flying on his vehicle. Due to past incidents, HHS procedure was intituted a few years ago barrin students from flying flags of any kind on their vehicles. Our staff followed procedure by asking the student to take his flag down. The intent was not to be unpatriotic. And for that we apologize and strive to do better.” Hobbs Municipal Schools

KRQE News 13 was told the student flying the flag is interested in joining the military after graduation.