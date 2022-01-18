Hobbs Municipal Court temporarily closes to the public

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Hobbs reports that Hobbs Municipal Court will be temporarily closed to the public as of Tuesday, Jan. 18. due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19 exposures. According to a news release from the City, available staff will continue to work cases and arrange with law enforcement regarding charges.

There will be staff to work services over the phone including bill pay and answering general questions. Online payments will be available at hobbsnm.org.

At this time, the court is scheduled to reopen on Monday, January 24. The City states that any cases scheduled to be heard within that time will be continued and reset for a later date.

The City of Hobbs reports that notice of the rescheduled date will be delivered to parties at their last known address.