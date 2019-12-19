Hobbs man killed in hit-and-run; suspect search continues

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a popular neighborhood figure, then took off. The victim was known for his generosity to children. Now, his family is speaking out as police try to catch his killer.

Mauricio Caballero was walking down East Main in Hobbs on Saturday night when he was struck and killed. His family is still in shock that something like this could happen to someone so loved by the community.

“It’s just crazy to get that kind of news so sudden. You got that people in your life that you look up to that are like invisible, like a superhero, you know? And for something like that to happen…” said Mauricio Caballero’s son.

People in Hobbs are sharing stories of how Mauricio helped them. They told stories of when they were kids, he would put a cardboard box out front of his house and teach all of them how to breakdance. He would invite neighborhood children over for dinner when they were hungry.

His family says Mauricio was always thinking about how he could help his community.

“It was always love, nothing but love. He didn’t deserve what happened to him. He didn’t deserve it one bit,” said his daughter, Shaniece Lengley.

The family just wants whoever is responsible to come forward and for justice. The family hopes it was just a tragic accident, but doubts that’s the case.

“With them just taking off, for me, it just makes me more suspicious about the situation, that what really went on,” said Caballero’s son.

Hobbs police say they have located the vehicle in the hit-and-run, but have not found the person who was driving.