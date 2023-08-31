HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man has been certified as a Guinness world record holder for his horticultural skills. The Pink Elephant Hardy Hibiscus has been a favorite of David Anchondo since he discovered it eight years ago and got permission from the patent holder to propagate the plant.

While the Hardy Hibiscus usually reaches diameters of five to seven inches, the Pink Elephant cultivar can approach a foot wide. This week, Anchondo said a New Mexico State University horticulturist helped certify his 12-inch flower as the largest Hibiscus flower on record. “We are very happy and surprised that we have this Pink Elephant Hardy Hibiscus with us in our hands, and to be on the Guinness world record, I still cannot believe it,” said David Anchondo Sr.

Anchondo said he routinely grows these flowers between ten and 12 inches wide which is no easy feat since the flower usually prefers a cooler climate than Hobbs. The record-setting flower is being dried for preservation. Anchondo is continuing to grow Pink Elephants and hopes to start making them available across the United States.