HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man has been arrested after allegedly shooting another man earlier this week.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim came outside to escort his wife into their home because of tension between them and Tony Heckard.

Heckard is accused of shooting the victim on Tuesday, and police said they found a gun in Heckard’s home with a spent casing in the chamber along with his fingerprint on the gun.

It’s reported that the victim and Heckard had been feuding over a property case that was still in the courts. He’s charged with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.

The victim was released from the hospital Tuesday.