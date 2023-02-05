HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A person has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run. The crash took place in Hobbs Friday evening.

According to the Hobbs Police Department (HPD), a pedestrian crash was reported around 6:08 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Apache. The person who alerted the police said a man, woman, and dog were hit by a vehicle.

At the scene, authorities found a dead man and woman. They were identified as Joshua Jackson, 33, of Hobbs, and Octavia Throssel, 27, of California.

Police investigated and used witnesses, surveillance footage, and social media to find the vehicle that was suspected to be involved.

On Saturday, a tip came in about a ‘specific company vehicle’ possibly being involved. The company confirmed to police that Anthony Baca, 26, of Hobbs, had reportedly been in a crash on Friday.

During an interview, police alleged Baca confirmed to have driven in the area near the crash site around the time it happened, and he knew he had hit something but wanted to get the truck back because he was new with the company he worked for.

Baca was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence, cruelty to animals, and careless driving.