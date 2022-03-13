HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police have arrested a man who they say gave them a fake name, then changed his tune when police realized who he was. Police were sent out Wednesday just after three in the morning after a man reported his car being broken into and a backpack stolen.

The victim was able to track an iPad in the backpack and police found Cody Macias wearing the backpack on an ATV. Macias initially gave a fake name but an officer recognized him and Macias gave them his real name.

Macias has been charged with burglary and concealing identity.