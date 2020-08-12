Hobbs man accused of recording sexual abuse of teen girl

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man is accused of sexually abusing a teenager and recorded video of the encounter. Lea County Deputies took 22-year-old Keaton Ingram into custody last week after they say the girl came across a video of her and Ingram in a sexual act from August 2017.

She says she had no idea it was being recorded. Investigators say Keaton was trying to sell and trade the videos. He’s charged with sexual exploitation of a child but was released on a promise to appear in court for his next hearing.

