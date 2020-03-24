Hobbs man accused of murder after suicide story did not add up

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man is charged with murder after a story about suicide didn’t add up.

Lea County Deputies responded Sunday to a home near College and Grimes for reports 36-year-old Christopher Matthews has committed suicide. However, when they interviewed four people who lived there, including 27-year-old Jimmy Griffin couldn’t keep his facts straight and his story didn’t match up with other evidence they found.

Griffin was arrested. Investigators have not said how the two knew each other.

