HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Hobbs has a new way to tackle its graffiti problem. They just launched a new hotline for citizens to report the crime, but this hotline is for more than just calls.
Story continues below
- Crime: 11 stabbing victims reported along Central Ave.
- COVID: I’ve recovered from omicron. How long will my immunity last?
- Crime: Two rob Albuquerque west side Ulta
- Entertainment: ‘Aquaman’ star Jason Momoa living in a $750K camper after divorce
They are also able to take voice and text messages, GPS coordinates, and emails. You can even send them a picture of the graffiti. They guarantee a response within two working days of the report. Graffiti reports may now be submitted by emailing graffiti@hobbsnm.org or by calling the Graffiti Hotline at (575)942-5291.