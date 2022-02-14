HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Hobbs has a new way to tackle its graffiti problem. They just launched a new hotline for citizens to report the crime, but this hotline is for more than just calls.

They are also able to take voice and text messages, GPS coordinates, and emails. You can even send them a picture of the graffiti. They guarantee a response within two working days of the report. Graffiti reports may now be submitted by emailing graffiti@hobbsnm.org or by calling the Graffiti Hotline at (575)942-5291.