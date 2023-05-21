HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department said three juveniles were involved in an armed robbery Saturday night.

Officials said that Saturday night, three masked people walked into a smoke shop, pulled out a firearm that was later determined to be a BB gun, and began to steal merchandise.

By the time officers arrived, the suspects had left, but officers were able to identify one of them as a local juvenile through store surveillance.

After contacting their guardian, officials were able to make contact with the three suspects, who were all juveniles and retrieve the stolen items. Two of them were arrested and released to their parents, while the one in possession of the firearm was arrested and taken to the Lea County Detention Center.