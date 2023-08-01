HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hobbs Police Department on Monday announced that it deployed an AI-based gun detection video system in the city to protect people against gun-related threats. The system, ZeroEyes, has been utilized by the Hobbs Municipal School District over the past year and in other locations in New Mexico.

The gun detection system will be layered on Hobbs’ existing digital security cameras and will look for people who illegally brandish a gun. If a gun is detected, images will be shared with a group of U.S. military and law enforcement veterans at one of ZeroEyes Operation Center. The experts will then alert local staff and law enforcement as fast as three to five seconds from detection.

Law enforcement will receive information from ZeroEyes including a visual description of the suspect, gun type, and last known location. “We believe the implementation of ZeroEyes within the general public will help deter and reduce crimes involving firearms,” said Reanna Alarcon, public information and community relations officer, Hobbs Police Department.