HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebrity is coming to New Mexico to help open a state-of-the-art school. CTECH on the Hobbs High School campus is getting ready to hold a grand opening, Mike Rowe, host of the Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” will be joining the group to cut the ribbon.
Story continues below
- New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational cannabis is here
- Marijuana: Mythbusting Cannabis in New Mexico: What you need to know ahead of April 1
- KRQE En Español: Jueves 31 de Marzo 2022
- Crime: FBI Director addresses Albuquerque’s crime problem
The school is inviting the public to check out the new $47 Million facility. High schoolers there will learn trade skills and earn certifications for industries like construction, transportation, culinary arts and IT.