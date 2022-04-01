HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebrity is coming to New Mexico to help open a state-of-the-art school. CTECH on the Hobbs High School campus is getting ready to hold a grand opening, Mike Rowe, host of the Discovery Channel’s “Dirty Jobs” will be joining the group to cut the ribbon.

The school is inviting the public to check out the new $47 Million facility. High schoolers there will learn trade skills and earn certifications for industries like construction, transportation, culinary arts and IT.