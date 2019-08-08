Hobbs Fire Department adopts stray puppy

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) The Hobbs Fire Department has a brand new member and he’s sure to melt your heart.

Firefighters say their new puppy doesn’t have a name yet but they are tossing around Pep, Rookie, and Axe as potential options. Crew members found him wandering around Fire Station 1 last weekend and turned him into Animal Humane.

After no one claimed him, the department decided to add him to their ranks. They plan to train the pup to interact with the public so he can join them at community events.