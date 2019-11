HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police are looking for a man they say stole two diamond rings from a jewelry store.

According to police, the man robbed the Zales on Joe Harvey Blvd. just after noon on November 21. He got away with the two rings valued at just over $42,000.

The man left in a white Hyundai with a Texas license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call Hobbs police.