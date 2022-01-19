Hobbs community rallies behind homeless man who helped find baby in dumpster

HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The community of Hobbs is offering support for one of three people that rescued the newborn baby that was found inside a dumpster. Michael Green is one of the people who helped bring that baby to safety, saving his life. Now, the Hobbs community is trying to do the same for him.

A video from that Friday shows a woman who police say is 18-year-old, Alexis Avila, tossing her baby into a dumpster at the Broadmoor Shopping Center nearly two weeks ago.

Five hours later, surveillance footage shows Michael Green and two others dumpster diving, when they hear the baby crying and then rushed to call 91, ultimately saving the baby’s life. Once news of the rescue circulated, community members including his own family recognized Green as a homeless man who has been on the streets for years.

Now they want to try to help him by raising money for an RV. “It’s a considerable amount of money to do not only the RV, but also a lot of fees per month and the continuation of that. But I feel like we’ll have the community’s support,” said Shaylur Barry.

Barry says the GoFundMe has gotten a lot of positive feedback and so far, they’ve raised nearly $3,500. If organizers don’t get enough money for an RV, they plan on helping Green open up a bank account and putting all of the money donated in there.