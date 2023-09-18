HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Part of Hobbs City Hall closed due to issues caused by a power outage and power surge that happened Saturday.

The city said the outages caused the HVAC system to partially fail. The phone system and internet network have also been affected and are experiencing intermittent outages. The city decided to close in-person service at noon on Monday, Sept. 18 for the remainder of the day.

The regularly scheduled commission meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. will be held in the Commission Chambers as usual because it is in an unaffected area of the City Hall campus.

The departments and divisions included in this partial closure are listed below. Previously held appointments will be honored unless an employee reaches out to the attendees to reschedule.

Buildings and Permits

City Manager’s Office

Clerk’s Office

Code Enforcement/Animal Control

Communications/Public Information

Engineering and Planning

Finance

Human Resources

Legal

Water Office

The city said staff are working around the clock to get all services back online and assist the public in person. No late fees will be incurred during this time. If anyone needs assistance, they may contact City Hall at communications@hobbsnm.org or via the City of Hobbs Facebook or Instagram pages.