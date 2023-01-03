HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Hobbs wants to make sure the streets don’t go dark. So they’re making sure everyone knows how to report outages.

The city partners with Xcel Energy to maintain most of the streetlights in the city, at a cost of nearly $600,000 a year. If anyone sees a light, they are asked to call them and report it at 1-800-895-1999 or file a report on their website.

There are a few lights that are the city’s responsibility, including the more decorative black poles found downtown. People can report outages to the Hobbs Street Department.