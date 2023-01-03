HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Hobbs wants to make sure the streets don’t go dark. So they’re making sure everyone knows how to report outages.
Story continues below:
- Albuquerque: Dozens of cars booted, towed after northeast Albuquerque New Year’s Eve event
- New Mexico: Monday’s storm system winding down, another system moving in
- Crime: Tired driver hits APD vehicle at Westside intersection
- Top Story: City-sanctioned Safe Outdoor Spaces moving forward
The city partners with Xcel Energy to maintain most of the streetlights in the city, at a cost of nearly $600,000 a year. If anyone sees a light, they are asked to call them and report it at 1-800-895-1999 or file a report on their website.
There are a few lights that are the city’s responsibility, including the more decorative black poles found downtown. People can report outages to the Hobbs Street Department.