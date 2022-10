HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – Hobbs police are searching for answers in a hit-and-run. The officials reported a 19-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday morning.

Police alleged Delilah Nicole Ybarra was found near the intersection of French and Sanger.

Detectives believe the vehicle involved could be a black Nissan Rogue with heavy front-end damage. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hobbs Police or Lea County Crime Stoppers.