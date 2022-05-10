NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A historic New Mexico hotel is now a pile of ashes after catching fire Monday morning. The Young’s Hotel was at one time a bustling community hub in the Village of Cuba, built in 1926 by the Young Family.

“They came as merchants,” said Esther V. Cordova May, who’s lived in Cuba her entire life. Cordova May, 85, has fond memories of the Hotel as a kid.

The historic building played many roles in Cuba, it was originally a store and a hotel, then a restaurant, and it later served as a bus depot. “When we wanted to get to Albuquerque on the bus, the bus stopped here from Farmington right around lunchtime,” said Cordova May.

But, a fire broke out Monday morning, leaving nothing behind. The community is now left to process that one of the oldest buildings in the village, full of history is destroyed.

KRQE News 13 called the Village of Cuba, The Cuba Fire Department, and the Police Department to get more information on what started the fire, but no one answered. The owners of the property say it’s an active investigation.