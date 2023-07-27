ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United and Meow Wolf have agreed to a historic lifetime partnership. Meow Wolf is now the lifetime front-of-jersey sponsor for New Mexico United’s home kits. According to New Mexico United, this is the first lifetime front-of-jersey sponsor in the history of pro sports.

“Together we will redefine the fan experience and create unforgettable moments for our supporters,” Meow Wolf’s Chief Impact Officer Julie Heinrich said in a release. As part of the lifetime partnership, both parties will work together on outreach programs and community initiatives around New Mexico.

New Mexico United says the new lifetime partnership will kick off with a series of events during the upcoming season.