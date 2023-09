BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The days are numbered for a historic New Mexico railroad hotel. Belen City Council recently voted to demolish the more than 100-year-old Kuhn Hotel.

Owner Joan Artiaga attempted to save the hotel with a possible deal to sell to a new owner but that deal fell through. Belen Mayor Robert Noblin said Artiaga now has 60 days to salvage what she wants from the property before it will be knocked down.