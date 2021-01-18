Hispano Chamber of Valencia County hosts online raffle to raise scholarship funds

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – The annual Matanza Fundraiser has been canceled due to COVID restrictions according to the Valencia County News Bulletin. The event helps fund scholarships for students, but that money won’t be available this year.

Instead, the Hispano Chamber of Valencia County is doing a scholarship drive, asking people to donate to help fund those missing scholarships. You can also buy raffle tickets to help the fund.

The goal of the 2021 Matanza Scholarship is to raise $20,000 to award 40 scholarships. Raffle tickets are $15 and the raffle will take place on May 1, 2021.

