ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – Friends of an Alamogordo police officer who died after being shot while he was chasing a suspect Saturday said he was a good policeman whose bravery was unmatched.

“A good example for him is the night he was shot. How many people do you know are going to chase someone down a dark alley,” Adam Prenecio said about fallen Officer Anthony Ferguson.

Memorial for fallen officer Anthony Ferguson set up outside the Alamogordo Police Department.

Ferguson, 41, was shot in the face by 26-year-old Dominic De La O. He fled a traffic stop for driving without head and taillights, according to police.

De La O reportedly fired a “sawed-off shotgun” at Ferguson. A different officer fired his weapon toward De La O, and De La O was struck in the leg and later taken into custody.

Another friend of Ferguson’s said the officer always strived to do the right thing and follow his training. Ferguson was also described by friends as being a loyal and courageous person who sometimes was a prankster. “You are never going to find another one like him. His bravery is unmatched. You’ll never find a brave officer like him,” said Prenencio.

A procession starting in Albuquerque and ending in Alamogordo is expected to be held Monday for Ferguson, according to Alamogordo Police Chief David Kunihiro. Ferguson is survived by his mother, father, four brothers, daughter, and son.

Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne said Monday De La O shouldn’t have been on the streets in the first place.