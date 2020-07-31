Hillcrest Park Zoo reopening

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hillcrest Park Zoo announced it will reopen Saturday, August 1 after being closed since March 17. The zoo will be resuming its normal business hours of Tuesday through Sunday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and closed Mondays.
Visitors to the zoo are asked to follow a one-way route through the zoo, wear a face mask, and practice social distancing during their visit. The zoo is also asking visitors to come in groups no less than five.
The zoo’s gift shop, reptile house, and primate area will remain closed to the public. More information is available on the city of Clovis’ website.