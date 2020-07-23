Hikers stranded in Organ Mountains rescued

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Three hikers are safe Thursday after being stranded in the Organ Mountains for nearly three days. Las Cruces Police say the three men were hiking and rappelling when they suffered from heat exhaustion. They were stranded on a rock ledge and a hail storm moved in further complicating things.

Rescue crews found them by using GPS coordinates from a cell phone the hikers were using. It wasn’t until 3 a.m. Wednesday when crews appalled down to them about a half-mile above the abandoned Modoc mine. One of the hikers, a 21-year-old man showed signs of extreme dehydration and nausea and was not able to walk on his own. They air-lifted the hikers to safety at around 8 a.m. Wednesday and they’re all doing well now.