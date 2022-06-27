NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon rains have given New Mexico much needed moisture, and that has allowed fire restrictions to ease up across New Mexico’s National Forests. With forests and trails opening up, hikers are excited to be able to hit the trails again.

“I think that the mountain, it just feels like its breathing again, like it feels like the mountain is coming alive. There’s wildflowers up there, there’s birds singing, like it just feels like a vibrant environment right now,” Viktorija Kristupiatis, who was out hiking said.

The Cibola, Lincoln, Santa Fe and Carson National Forests lifted most of the restrictions on those sites. The Valles Caldera National Preserve also lifted most restrictions on Friday, except for areas affected by the Cerro Pelado fire.