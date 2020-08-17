Hiker survives being stranded for 14 days in Santa Fe National Forest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A hiker has survived after being stranded in the forest near Santa Fe for 14 days. He is rescued after a man happened to hear a cry for help on what may have been one of the hiker’s final days. The Windsor Trail in Santa Fe is popular but difficult literally taking hikers up steep hills both ways. On Saturday, a man was calling out for his daughter who ran up ahead when he heard two people answer.

“We started bushwacking down this 45-degree incline, down the side of the mountain. About every few minutes we would stop and yell and this person would yell back and we’d take a new fix. About after 20 minutes we made it down to this guy, he was lying beside a creek… his legs didn’t… he couldn’t stand he couldn’t move, he was delirious. He wasn’t making much sense,” said John Utsey.

Utsey and his kids then hiked the rest of the three miles to the trailhead to the parking lot of Ski Santa Fe and called 911. Santa Fe firefighters arrived within the hour armed with the exact GPS location of the hiker given to them by Utsey, they headed out.

However, firefighters could not find the hiker and after 8 hours they called off the search. Utsey was determined and the next morning he hikes back out, found the hiker, gave him more food and water, and then led two separate groups of rescuers to the man. All parties agreeing it’s likely the hiker who is older than 50, wouldn’t have survived much longer.

It’s hard to say. The human body can do some amazing things sometimes, but I don’t think he had a lot left in him. He seemed kind of at the end when we did actually encounter him and we were able to bring up his body temp with the fire and provide him with some food and some water,” said Captain Nathan Garcia of the Santa Fe Fire Department.

Garcia says the man suffered from chronic back pain and hurt it again while out hiking. He could not stand or walk. The man went without food for more than a week. News 13 will have much more coming up Monday night on News 13 at 10 p.m on how the man managed to survive for two weeks.

Firefighters say this man was an experienced hiker; he is in the hospital recovering.

