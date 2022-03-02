NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An experienced hiker is sharing her story after being airlifted out of the Sandia Mountains a few months ago. Back in September, Pam Gravne was hiking as she does most days when she slipped and fell.

“I was just coming back away to 10k south where I parked, the way I usually do, and a couple of pebbles went and I fell on a really sharp rock. Right on my femur,” Gravne said.

As she lay in the middle of the trail, she managed to call 911. After about two hours, the metro air unit flew in to help her. “I was actually thinking this is quite an amazing adventure and I’m very glad I didn’t have to be carried back to the road and go down the mountain,” Gravne said.