Hiker rescued in Gila National Forest after getting caught in flash flood

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Crews rescued another stranded hiker in the New Mexico wilderness. The man got trapped in the Gila National Forest for four days after getting caught in a flash flood before rescuers reached him on Monday.

Mesilla Valley Rescue, New Mexico Search and Rescue and U.S. Customs and Border Protection were all involved in the operation. They brought in a helicopter, which landed in the area Monday morning. the crew brought the man food and water and treated him for a head injury before taking him to the hospital. Monday, Bernalillo County crews rescued a woman who hurt her knee hiking in the Sandias.