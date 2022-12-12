NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Annual training turned into a real rescue mission in the Organ Mountains. The Organ Mountain Technical Rescue Squad says they were about to head to the west side of the mountains when they were called to east side for a rescue.

They say a hiker high up, and off the trail had been hit in the head by a falling rock. The rescue squad teamed up with Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue and Dona Ana County Search and Rescue to help the hiker and get them back on the trail. The teams were able to reach the hiker and short rope them to the nearest trail. They say the hiking group the injured hiker was with were able to stop the bleeding from the injury before rescue crews arrived.