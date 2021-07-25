Hiker dies from fall into Rio Grande Gorge

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Taos County Sheriff’s Office says a man from Texas died from a fall in the Rio Grande Gorge. Mark Diaz, 65, was hiking along the west rim on Friday with a group when they say he lost his footing and fell 75 feet.

When first responders arrived, they say the man had died. Recovery efforts were postponed due to bad weather but say his body was recovered on Saturday.

