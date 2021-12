NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Spot rain and snow will come to an end by the evening in the western high terrain. The rest of the state will stay dry but mostly cloudy.

It is a warmer day across most of the state, especially eastern NM, where highs will be 10-20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will pick up out of the west today, with most spots seeing breezes around 10-20 mph. The east slopes of the mountains and the east plains will see the strongest winds, up to around 30-35 mph. We will stay breezy across the state each day through Friday, with the strongest wind gusts on Friday as a winter storm arrives.