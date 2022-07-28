NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – U.S. Highway 180 connecting Silver City to Deming is set to undergo a major overhaul. The $143.5M project is set to begin next summer. It will expand a 38-mile section between Bayard and Hurley as well as improve the Hurley railroad crossing.

The state is pitching in $25M to the project while the United States Department of Transportation has also committed $25M. This stretch of road is the only shipping corridor to Interstate 10 and is used by visitors to recreation sites like City of Rocks and the Gila Cliff Dwelling.