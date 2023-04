OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Highway US 54 is now open. The Otero County Sheriff’s Office reported a fire, prompting the closure, Sunday morning.

The highway is used as the main corridor between El Paso and Alamogordo. It was closed for several hours from mile marker 40 to 45 in both directions.

They have not reported the cause of the fire or if anyone was hurt during the fire.