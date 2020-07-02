Live Now
WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Highway 285 construction project set to begin in August

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A major improvement project on a very busy highway in southeastern New Mexico is set to begin next month. Highway 285 is used heavily by truckers hauling oil and gas to and from the area. It’s also been the sight of far too many deadly crashes. Starting August 3 work will begin to rebuild the road to make it safer.

The first phase will cover mile marker zero to mile marker 16. The speed limit will be reduced during construction and there will be intermittent land closures. The state is investing $56 million in the project.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss