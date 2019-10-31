Highschool cheerleading team lends a helping hand

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Children, Youth, and Families Department in southeastern New Mexico is having a hard time buying clothes for teenagers under their supervision. When one coach heard about the problem, she got the whole school to spring into action.

Shoes, shirts, and jackets just a few of the items the CYFD Division in Roswell is in desperate need of for teenagers. Jordan Valverde, the Roswell High School cheerleading coach, was talking to her sister, who works for CYFD, about the problem.

“She told me that they need clothes for their teenage kids. I thought about it, maybe my cheer team could bring something?” said Valverde.

Valverde thought this would be a great project for her team, and they flipped over the idea. She then decided to reach out to every team at Roswell High. All of the other coaches and teams quickly got on board. She sent out an email and a clothing drive was started.

“I told the coaches, let’s make this a week-long thing and see what our kids could do,” she said.

CYFD appreciates the effort because it does not get many donations for teenagers, and their clothing tends to wear out a bit faster. Also with the temperature dropping and winter coming, CYFD is in dire need of warm clothing like boots and jackets for boys and girls ages 14 years old and up.

Valverde says it is a great way to help out the people living in Roswell.