Highlights from crowd at President Trump’s New Mexico campaign rally

RIO RANCHO, N.M. – Right away as the Santa Ana Star Center grounds opened to the public at 6 a.m. on Sept. 16, many were heading to the line, ready with their chairs and coolers. A few attendees came from out-of-state and were in line the night before, later telling KRQE News 13 why they came and what they hoped President Trump would discuss during his campaign rally.

“First thing I did was get my shirt on and go support the president. It’s an honor he’s coming to our town, our state,” said one attendee. “It’s a day, it’s just a day, just like any other. The days are long, the days are short, it’s just another day.”

“Too much criticism, you know, not enough for what he’s done. I think he’s underestimated in all aspects of the presidency,” said one attendee who drove in from Aztec. “A lot of people don’t even show him enough respect to call him the president and I believe that’s un-American. I believe he’s going to win again in 2020.”

“I support the border wall, I don’t support it coast-to-coast, but I’m really in favor of where it’s needed to interdict human trafficking and drug smuggling, especially the flow of fentanyl into the United States,” said Blake Marnell, who came to the rally from California, sporting a suit some around him nicknamed ‘the wall.’ “That’s why I support the border wall. I think that’s going to be its most effective use.”

“What I love the most about Trump is the way he has made America show their true colors, whether it’s on the left and them showing their hate or whether it’s on the right and them showing their love and patriotism, he’s making us all come out of the closets, if you will, for what we really stand for,” said Kristopher Dreww, who came from California to see President Trump in person for the first time. “It’s really showing the ugly side but also the positive side, as well, and he talks really positive.”