(STACKER) Although it all depends on what you make of it, choosing to further your education may lead to higher paying job opportunities. An associate’s degree takes just two years and offers more affordable tuition rates than a four-year school. As of April 2022, the average yearly salary for an individual with an associate’s degree comes out to $45,989.

Students have a plethora of specialties to choose from when obtaining a 2-year degree, from industry-specific roles in health care or IT or a more generalized education path. Salaries differ between areas of study, job type, experience, and, of course, location. A Georgetown University study that looked at job growth and education requirements through 2020 stated that 30% of job openings required “at least some college or an associate’s degree.” Students can choose to head right into the workforce after earning an associate’s, or continue their education toward earning a bachelor’s degree.

The unemployment rate for associate’s degree holders is only 2%, according to research from the Education Data Initiative. Having an associate’s degree under your belt is proven to increase one’s chance of holding a professional or management position in any number of industries, among them education and health, wholesale retail and trade, and professional and business services.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Farmington, NM using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

#5. Preschool teachers, except special education

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $34,040

– #234 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,550

– Employment: 370,940

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

#4. Paralegals and legal assistants

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $42,870

– #394 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $56,610

– Employment: 332,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,640)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($76,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,640)

#3. Physical therapist assistants

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $52,260

– #396 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $59,440

– Employment: 92,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($85,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($76,390)

#2. Computer network support specialists

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $64,270

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,040

– Employment: 184,220

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#1. Dental hygienists

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $82,310

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,050

– Employment: 194,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)