(STACKER) – The average college graduate in 2020 earned $1,305 a week, while the average high school graduate takes home just $781, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of course, college isn’t for everyone. There are many reasons high-school graduates may choose to not continue on to college, not the least of which being cost. Average tuition costs continue to rise each year, the exception being the 2020-2021 school year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Average tuition at a public, in-state university coming in at $9,687; tuition for out-of-state students at public schools, and for everyone at private universities, is significantly higher at $21,874 and $35,087, respectively.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying jobs for high school graduates in Santa Fe, NM using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.

Keep reading to see which jobs in your city pay the most for high school graduates.

#50. Maintenance and repair workers, general

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $37,810

– #428 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,790

– Employment: 1,357,630

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,230)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($59,870)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($56,650)

#49. Opticians, dispensing

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $38,280

– #213 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,380

– Employment: 68,180

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,300)

— New Haven, CT ($69,460)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($66,670)

#48. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $38,330

– #504 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,000

– Employment: 362,090

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($74,970)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($71,160)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($67,770)

#47. Pharmacy technicians

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $39,060

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,450

– Employment: 415,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,340)

— Napa, CA ($58,620)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($58,390)

#46. First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $40,280

– #114 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $37,880

– Employment: 891,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($52,950)

— Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($52,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,140)

#45. Highway maintenance workers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $40,520

– #261 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $43,200

– Employment: 149,890

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($70,690)

— Alaska nonmetropolitan area ($67,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($67,340)

#44. Public safety telecommunicators

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $40,810

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,800

– Employment: 93,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($97,380)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,790)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($76,950)

#43. Medical secretaries and administrative assistants

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $41,010

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,000

– Employment: 597,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($56,010)

— Napa, CA ($52,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($52,300)

#42. Light truck drivers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $41,140

– #207 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 320

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,050

– Employment: 929,470

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($51,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($51,560)

— Waterbury, CT ($50,100)

#41. First-line supervisors of housekeeping and janitorial workers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $41,340

– #274 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,500

– Employment: 141,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($60,770)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($60,250)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($59,160)

#40. Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $41,590

– #108 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $40,420

– Employment: 1,850,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,720)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($54,730)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($54,450)

#39. Carpenters

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $41,790

– #381 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,200

– Employment: 699,300

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($81,730)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,680)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,280)

#38. Correctional officers and jailers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $43,020

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 380

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,340

– Employment: 405,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)

— Salinas, CA ($89,100)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)

#37. Payroll and timekeeping clerks

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $43,690

– #293 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $48,290

– Employment: 133,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($66,600)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($66,240)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($60,930)

#36. Social and human service assistants

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $44,180

– #59 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,230

– Employment: 399,920

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($56,140)

— North Valley-Northern Mountains Region of California nonmetropolitan area ($55,360)

— Danbury, CT ($54,870)

#35. Eligibility interviewers, government programs

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $45,000

– #186 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,990

– Employment: 138,820

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,570)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($67,900)

— New Haven, CT ($63,790)

#34. Bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $45,380

– #415 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,090

– Employment: 253,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,900)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($73,400)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($70,480)

#33. Operating engineers and other construction equipment operators

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $46,490

– #326 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $55,280

– Employment: 402,870

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,910)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($91,860)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,120)

#32. First-line supervisors of retail sales workers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $47,360

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,300

– Employment: 1,063,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($57,830)

— Boulder, CO ($56,520)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,930)

#31. Legal secretaries and administrative assistants

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $48,550

– #86 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,750

– Employment: 160,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Northwest Colorado nonmetropolitan area ($84,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($77,210)

#30. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $48,570

– #394 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,100

– Employment: 417,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)

#29. Title examiners, abstractors, and searchers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $48,990

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,950

– Employment: 54,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($80,460)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($73,070)

#28. Property, real estate, and community association managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $49,490

– #374 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,210

– Employment: 219,800

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)

— Piedmont North Carolina nonmetropolitan area ($105,220)

#27. Electricians

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $49,860

– #399 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,550

– Employment: 656,510

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)

#26. Automotive body and related repairers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $49,890

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,430

– Employment: 137,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($71,350)

— Ames, IA ($68,340)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($68,060)

#25. First-line supervisors of landscaping, lawn service, and groundskeeping workers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $50,040

– #221 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $54,040

– Employment: 103,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($76,040)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($74,800)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($73,360)

#24. Self-enrichment teachers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $51,320

– #53 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $47,930

– Employment: 222,700

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)

#23. Chefs and head cooks

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $51,410

– #237 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $58,740

– Employment: 101,490

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)

— Massachusetts nonmetropolitan area ($79,820)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)

#22. Postal service mail carriers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $53,390

– #310 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,180

– Employment: 333,570

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($57,160)

— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)

#21. Construction and building inspectors

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $53,470

– #333 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,470

– Employment: 113,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($121,510)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)

#19 (tie). Exercise trainers and group fitness instructors

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $54,590

– #20 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $45,650

– Employment: 248,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($69,160)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($68,140)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($64,980)

#19 (tie). First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $54,590

– #330 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 670

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,010

– Employment: 1,427,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)

#18. First-line supervisors of correctional officers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $56,710

– #150 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,600

– Employment: 53,420

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)

#17. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $57,600

– #475 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,800

– Employment: 599,900

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— West North Dakota nonmetropolitan area ($96,900)

#16. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $57,790

– #89 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,890

– Employment: 119,380

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)

#15. Surveying and mapping technicians

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $58,080

– #34 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,770

– Employment: 53,370

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,710)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($77,840)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,960)

#14. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $58,300

– #484 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270

National

– Annual mean salary: $72,990

– Employment: 614,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#13. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $59,670

– #456 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,500

– Employment: 1,278,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)

— Napa, CA ($92,620)

#12. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $61,230

– #494 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,100

– Employment: 475,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#11. Lodging managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $61,840

– #116 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 31,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hawaii / Kauai nonmetropolitan area ($122,290)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)

#10. Insurance sales agents

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $61,980

– #217 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,100

– Employment: 409,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)

#9. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $62,060

– #129 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 480

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,230

– Employment: 503,390

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)

#8. Food service managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $63,510

– #136 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,000

– Employment: 197,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)

#7. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $64,380

– #457 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $90,120

– Employment: 240,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)

#6. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $64,990

– #163 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,490

– Employment: 977,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)

— Boulder, CO ($101,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)

#5. Detectives and criminal investigators

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $68,010

– #253 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,300

– Employment: 105,980

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)

— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)

#4. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,150

– #35 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,650

– Employment: 287,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Eastern Washington nonmetropolitan area ($92,500)

#3. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,260

– #396 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,100

– Employment: 132,210

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)

#2. Real estate brokers

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $91,830

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,630

– Employment: 44,610

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($152,460)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($133,810)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($132,320)

#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Santa Fe, NM

– Annual mean salary: $94,310

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,180

– Employment: 122,310

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)