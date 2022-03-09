(STACKER) – Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Las Cruces, NM using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

#19. Anthropologists and archeologists

– Annual mean salary: $57,710 (#36 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $69,960 (7,180 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($91,610)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($90,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($89,560)

Job description: Study the origin, development, and behavior of human beings. May study the way of life, language, or physical characteristics of people in various parts of the world. May engage in systematic recovery and examination of material evidence, such as tools or pottery remaining from past human cultures, in order to determine the history, customs, and living habits of earlier civilizations.

#18. Urban and regional planners

– Annual mean salary: $59,040 (#152 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30

– Annual mean salary: $79,410 (38,190 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,910)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($108,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,810)

Job description: Develop comprehensive plans and programs for use of land and physical facilities of jurisdictions, such as towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.

#17. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

– Annual mean salary: $60,890 (#123 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180

– Annual mean salary: $62,320 (292,230 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)

— El Centro, CA ($91,110)

— Fresno, CA ($90,860)

Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.

#16. Instructional coordinators

– Annual mean salary: $63,950 (#196 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

– Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($111,440)

— Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)

Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.

#15. Healthcare social workers

– Annual mean salary: $66,930 (#50 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 130

– Annual mean salary: $60,470 (176,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,980)

— Salinas, CA ($95,690)

Job description: Provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses. Services include advising family caregivers. Provide patients with information and counseling, and make referrals for other services. May also provide case and care management or interventions designed to promote health, prevent disease, and address barriers to access to healthcare.

#14. Education administrators, postsecondary

– Annual mean salary: $74,550 (#198 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

– Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

#13. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

– Annual mean salary: $81,000 (#298 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 190

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

#12. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

– Annual mean salary: $84,610 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

– Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)

— Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.

#11. Speech-language pathologists

– Annual mean salary: $94,620 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

– Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($128,540)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

#10. Occupational therapists

– Annual mean salary: $98,120 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,920)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

#9. Physical therapists

– Annual mean salary: $101,900 (#33 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

– Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#8. Lawyers

– Annual mean salary: $108,840 (#197 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 230

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#7. Veterinarians

– Annual mean salary: $113,240 (#74 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40

– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#6. Physician assistants

– Annual mean salary: $117,670 (#106 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90

– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#5. Nurse practitioners

– Annual mean salary: $121,310 (#63 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160

– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#4. Pharmacists

– Annual mean salary: $129,130 (#123 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 100

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#3. Dentists, general

– Annual mean salary: $134,730 (#236 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#2. Family medicine physicians

– Annual mean salary: $173,160 (#231 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

– Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

– Annual mean salary: $285,130 (#11 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

– Annual mean salary: $251,650 (37,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.