(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Farmington, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.
In Farmington, the annual mean wage is $49,310 or 15.4% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $165,300. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Computer network support specialists
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $64,270
– #155 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,350
– Employment: 176,200
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)
#49. Real estate sales agents
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $64,790
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,480
– Employment: 175,920
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#48. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $65,000
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,130
– Employment: 105,440
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)
#47. Public relations specialists
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $66,950
– #95 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,250
– Employment: 242,710
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,920)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($102,720)
— Midland, MI ($90,820)
#46. Cost estimators
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $67,370
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
#45. Maintenance workers, machinery
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $67,680
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,570
– Employment: 57,660
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Savannah, GA ($76,260)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($70,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,980)
#44. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $67,870
– #13 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,280
– Employment: 145,230
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#43. Compliance officers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $68,450
– #180 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#42. Instructional coordinators
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $68,840
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,560
– Employment: 184,740
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salem, OR ($93,890)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)
#41. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $69,220
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $49,850
– Employment: 35,720
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,740)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,090)
#40. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $70,020
– #102 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 390
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,530
– Employment: 1,020,240
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)
— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)
#39. Crane and tower operators
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 43,400
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#38. Accountants and auditors
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $72,110
– #233 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#37. Elementary school teachers, except special education
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $72,330
– #73 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,080
– Employment: 1,329,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)
— Salinas, CA ($91,280)
#36. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $73,070
– #169 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#35. Registered nurses
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $73,900
– #153 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 780
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,750
– Employment: 3,047,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)
#34. Occupational health and safety specialists
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $74,370
– #183 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $78,740
– Employment: 106,340
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)
#33. Special education teachers, secondary school
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $74,480
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,100
– Employment: 145,690
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)
— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)
#32. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $76,230
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#31. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $76,800
– #76 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
#30. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $76,820
– #49 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,880
– Employment: 592,000
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)
— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)
#29. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $77,500
– #80 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 540
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#28. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $78,060
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,500
– Employment: 34,230
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)
— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)
#27. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $78,150
– #36 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,090
– Employment: 187,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($102,210)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)
— Chico, CA ($88,430)
#26. Loan officers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $78,400
– #144 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#25. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $78,620
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#24. Computer systems analysts
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $79,630
– #294 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,210
– Employment: 505,150
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)
— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)
#23. Management analysts
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $80,510
– #287 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#22. Dental hygienists
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $82,310
– #82 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,360
– Employment: 207,190
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)
#21. Special education teachers, middle school
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $83,170
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,860
– Employment: 79,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)
#20. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $84,660
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,240
– Employment: 76,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)
#19. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $87,190
– #189 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
#18. Speech-language pathologists
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $88,520
– #62 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,820
– Employment: 147,470
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)
— Salinas, CA ($107,160)
#17. Civil engineers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $91,350
– #122 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $95,490
– Employment: 304,310
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)
#16. Project management specialists
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $91,880
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#15. Physical therapists
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $94,200
– #106 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,920
– Employment: 225,350
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)
— Midland, TX ($116,880)
#14. Construction managers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $95,320
– #216 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,210
– Employment: 284,750
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)
— Napa, CA ($145,430)
#13. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $96,260
– #154 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,650
– Employment: 274,710
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)
#12. Lawyers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $99,240
– #313 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $148,030
– Employment: 681,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)
#11. General and operations managers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $99,330
– #220 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 830
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,250
– Employment: 2,984,920
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)
— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)
#10. Human resources managers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $100,480
– #289 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $136,590
– Employment: 166,530
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)
#8 (tie). Financial managers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $111,480
– #334 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $153,460
– Employment: 681,070
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)
#8 (tie). Sales managers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $111,480
– #286 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,390
– Employment: 453,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)
— Boulder, CO ($182,820)
#7. Nurse practitioners
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $112,530
– #195 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $118,040
– Employment: 234,690
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)
— Napa, CA ($184,700)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)
#6. Medical and health services managers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $114,090
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,840
– Employment: 436,770
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)
#5. Pharmacists
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $120,440
– #241 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,690
– Employment: 312,550
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)
#4. Physician assistants
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $127,740
– #69 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,460
– Employment: 132,940
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)
— Panama City, FL ($165,000)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)
#3. Administrative services managers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $137,450
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $113,030
– Employment: 224,620
– Entry level education requirements: nan
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)
#2. Petroleum engineers
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $143,920
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,720
– Employment: 22,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)
— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)
#1. Chief executives
Farmington, NM
– Annual mean salary: $165,300
– #251 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,020
– Employment: 200,480
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)