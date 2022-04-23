(STACKER) – Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Farmington, NM, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2021.

In Farmington, the annual mean wage is $49,310 or 15.4% lower than national mean of $58,260, while the highest-paying occupation makes $165,300. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Computer network support specialists

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $64,270

– #155 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $71,350

– Employment: 176,200

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,120)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($93,670)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($92,190)

#49. Real estate sales agents

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $64,790

– #72 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,480

– Employment: 175,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Midland, TX ($100,060)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)

#48. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $65,000

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

#47. Public relations specialists

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $66,950

– #95 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,250

– Employment: 242,710

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($102,720)

— Midland, MI ($90,820)

#46. Cost estimators

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $67,370

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)

#45. Maintenance workers, machinery

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $67,680

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $53,570

– Employment: 57,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Savannah, GA ($76,260)

— Cedar Rapids, IA ($70,980)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,980)

#44. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $67,870

– #13 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,280

– Employment: 145,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)

#43. Compliance officers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $68,450

– #180 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)

#42. Instructional coordinators

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $68,840

– #141 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

#41. Excavating and loading machine and dragline operators, surface mining

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $69,220

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,850

– Employment: 35,720

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,740)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,630)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($83,090)

#40. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $70,020

– #102 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

#39. Crane and tower operators

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– #28 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $65,270

– Employment: 43,400

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)

— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)

#38. Accountants and auditors

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $72,110

– #233 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)

#37. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $72,330

– #73 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)

#36. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $73,070

– #169 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,060

– Employment: 123,940

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)

— Salinas, CA ($110,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)

#35. Registered nurses

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $73,900

– #153 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,750

– Employment: 3,047,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($155,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($151,640)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($146,360)

#34. Occupational health and safety specialists

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $74,370

– #183 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $78,740

– Employment: 106,340

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($111,950)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($108,240)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,020)

#33. Special education teachers, secondary school

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $74,480

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

#32. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,230

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)

#31. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,800

– #76 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,590

– Employment: 526,240

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)

#30. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,820

– #49 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

#29. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $77,500

– #80 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 540

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,060

– Employment: 665,870

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)

#28. Petroleum pump system operators, refinery operators, and gaugers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,060

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,500

– Employment: 34,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($105,090)

— St. Louis, MO-IL ($97,860)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($96,520)

#27. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,150

– #36 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)

#26. Loan officers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,400

– #144 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)

#25. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,620

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,330

– Employment: 629,420

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)

— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)

— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)

#24. Computer systems analysts

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,630

– #294 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,210

– Employment: 505,150

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($131,650)

— Huntsville, AL ($118,690)

#23. Management analysts

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $80,510

– #287 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)

#22. Dental hygienists

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $82,310

– #82 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,360

– Employment: 207,190

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($125,750)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($122,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($119,320)

#21. Special education teachers, middle school

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $83,170

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)

#20. Environmental scientists and specialists, including health

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $84,660

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,240

– Employment: 76,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Idaho Falls, ID ($116,630)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,710)

#19. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $87,190

– #189 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,760

– Employment: 128,230

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)

#18. Speech-language pathologists

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $88,520

– #62 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,820

– Employment: 147,470

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,260)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,120)

— Salinas, CA ($107,160)

#17. Civil engineers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $91,350

– #122 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $95,490

– Employment: 304,310

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,720)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,550)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($115,120)

#16. Project management specialists

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $91,880

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#15. Physical therapists

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $94,200

– #106 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,920

– Employment: 225,350

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($123,190)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($118,370)

— Midland, TX ($116,880)

#14. Construction managers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $95,320

– #216 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,210

– Employment: 284,750

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($160,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,050)

— Napa, CA ($145,430)

#13. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $96,260

– #154 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,650

– Employment: 274,710

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($144,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($143,450)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($142,330)

#12. Lawyers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $99,240

– #313 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,030

– Employment: 681,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,200)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($191,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,610)

#11. General and operations managers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $99,330

– #220 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 830

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,250

– Employment: 2,984,920

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($165,340)

— Trenton, NJ ($165,030)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,210)

#10. Human resources managers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $100,480

– #289 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $136,590

– Employment: 166,530

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($190,020)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($186,930)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($175,410)

#8 (tie). Financial managers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $111,480

– #334 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $153,460

– Employment: 681,070

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($209,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($201,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,900)

#8 (tie). Sales managers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $111,480

– #286 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,390

– Employment: 453,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($198,960)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($196,910)

— Boulder, CO ($182,820)

#7. Nurse practitioners

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $112,530

– #195 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $118,040

– Employment: 234,690

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($197,870)

— Napa, CA ($184,700)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($180,380)

#6. Medical and health services managers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $114,090

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,840

– Employment: 436,770

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($162,110)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($157,340)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($156,370)

#5. Pharmacists

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $120,440

– #241 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,690

– Employment: 312,550

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,840)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($158,420)

#4. Physician assistants

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $127,740

– #69 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,460

– Employment: 132,940

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($167,240)

— Panama City, FL ($165,000)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,150)

#3. Administrative services managers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $137,450

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $113,030

– Employment: 224,620

– Entry level education requirements: nan

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($149,360)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($142,650)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($141,950)

#2. Petroleum engineers

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $143,920

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,720

– Employment: 22,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($214,700)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($175,590)

— Anchorage, AK ($169,650)

#1. Chief executives

Farmington, NM

– Annual mean salary: $165,300

– #251 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,020

– Employment: 200,480

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($313,440)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($298,960)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($296,480)