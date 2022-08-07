(STACKER) – Those with graduate degrees earn more on average than those without them—but not all jobs are equal. And while rising tuition costs are enough to turn people away from the prospect of a master’s or doctoral degree, many high-paying professions still require such degrees to get in the door. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Albuquerque, NM using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage.

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

#40. Rehabilitation counselors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $38,200 (#171 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,080 (100,260 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($74,170)

— Trenton, NJ ($66,330)

— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($64,940)

Job description: Counsel individuals to maximize the independence and employability of persons coping with personal, social, and vocational difficulties that result from birth defects, illness, disease, accidents, aging, or the stress of daily life. Coordinate activities for residents of care and treatment facilities. Assess client needs and design and implement rehabilitation programs that may include personal and vocational counseling, training, and job placement.

#39. Mental health and substance abuse social workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $46,850 (#146 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,540 (116,780 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($92,870)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($91,480)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($89,730)

Job description: Assess and treat individuals with mental, emotional, or substance abuse problems, including abuse of alcohol, tobacco, and/or other drugs. Activities may include individual and group therapy, crisis intervention, case management, client advocacy, prevention, and education.

#38. Curators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $55,320 (#49 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $61,650 (11,750 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($83,960)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($81,000)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($79,340)

Job description: Administer collections, such as artwork, collectibles, historic items, or scientific specimens of museums or other institutions. May conduct instructional, research, or public service activities of institution.

#37. Anthropologists and archeologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $56,830 (#37 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $69,960 (7,180 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($91,610)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($90,730)

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($89,560)

Job description: Study the origin, development, and behavior of human beings. May study the way of life, language, or physical characteristics of people in various parts of the world. May engage in systematic recovery and examination of material evidence, such as tools or pottery remaining from past human cultures, in order to determine the history, customs, and living habits of earlier civilizations.

#36. Marriage and family therapists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $56,980 (#41 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $56,890 (60,850 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Provo-Orem, UT ($89,560)

— St. George, UT ($85,290)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($81,890)

Job description: Diagnose and treat mental and emotional disorders, whether cognitive, affective, or behavioral, within the context of marriage and family systems. Apply psychotherapeutic and family systems theories and techniques in the delivery of services to individuals, couples, and families for the purpose of treating such diagnosed nervous and mental disorders.

#35. Healthcare social workers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $57,030 (#162 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 730



National

– Annual mean salary: $60,470 (176,110 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,980)

— Salinas, CA ($95,690)

Job description: Provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses. Services include advising family caregivers. Provide patients with information and counseling, and make referrals for other services. May also provide case and care management or interventions designed to promote health, prevent disease, and address barriers to access to healthcare.

#34. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $57,680 (#169 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 680



National

– Annual mean salary: $62,320 (292,230 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)

— El Centro, CA ($91,110)

— Fresno, CA ($90,860)

Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.

#33. Urban and regional planners

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $60,360 (#147 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 160



National

– Annual mean salary: $79,410 (38,190 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,910)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($108,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,810)

Job description: Develop comprehensive plans and programs for use of land and physical facilities of jurisdictions, such as towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.

#32. Instructional coordinators

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $65,360 (#179 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220



National

– Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($111,440)

— Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)

Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.

#31. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $68,720 (#226 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)

— Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.

#30. Audiologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $70,950 (#70 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $89,230 (13,300 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Reno, NV ($151,460)

— Tulsa, OK ($128,620)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($127,210)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with hearing and related disorders. May fit hearing aids and provide auditory training. May perform research related to hearing problems.

#29. Epidemiologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $76,930 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,620 (7,500 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($134,580)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($122,520)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($121,560)

Job description: Investigate and describe the determinants and distribution of disease, disability, or health outcomes. May develop the means for prevention and control.

#28. Speech-language pathologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $77,330 (#191 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 430



National

– Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)

– Entry-level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with the highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($128,540)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

#27. Occupational therapists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $78,560 (#247 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 330



National

– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,920)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt to the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

#26. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $79,980 (#310 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

#25. Statisticians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $80,010 (#63 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 40



National

– Annual mean salary: $97,170 (38,860 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($127,080)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,850)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($118,900)

Job description: Develop or apply mathematical or statistical theory and methods to collect, organize, interpret, and summarize numerical data to provide usable information. May specialize in fields such as biostatistics, agricultural statistics, business statistics, or economic statistics. Includes mathematical and survey statisticians.

#24. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $80,450 (#100 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 370



National

– Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)

— New Haven, CT ($142,330)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)

Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.

#23. Physical therapists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $88,130 (#207 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 590



National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#22. Education administrators, postsecondary

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $94,270 (#157 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 190



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

#21. Economists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $96,510 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $120,880 (17,520 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($153,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($148,980)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($142,580)

Job description: Conduct research, prepare reports, or formulate plans to address economic problems related to the production and distribution of goods and services or monetary and fiscal policy. May collect and process economic and statistical data using sampling techniques and econometric methods.

#20. Veterinarians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $100,940 (#144 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 180



National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#19. Nurse midwives

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $102,640 (#31 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $115,540 (7,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($191,440)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($171,000)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($167,870)

Job description: Diagnose and coordinate all aspects of the birthing process, either independently or as part of a healthcare team. May provide well-woman gynecological care. Must have specialized, graduate nursing education.

#18. Nurse practitioners

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $108,990 (#205 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 420



National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#17. Optometrists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $110,350 (#112 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 30



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,440 (36,690 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Columbia, SC ($228,340)

— New Haven, CT ($186,950)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($182,980)

Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Examine eyes and visual system, diagnose problems or impairments, prescribe corrective lenses, and provide treatment. May prescribe therapeutic drugs to treat specific eye conditions.

#16. Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $110,400 (#54 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 90



National

– Annual mean salary: $131,850 (28,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($211,940)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($210,160)

— Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL ($185,950)

Job description: Arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law. May sentence defendants in criminal cases according to government statutes or sentencing guidelines. May determine the liability of defendant in civil cases. May perform wedding ceremonies.

#15. Lawyers

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $115,020 (#164 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 2,270



National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#14. Physician assistants

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $121,860 (#79 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#13. Computer and information research scientists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $126,080 (#20 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $130,890 (30,220 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($170,890)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($163,330)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($150,090)

Job description: Conduct research into fundamental computer and information science as theorists, designers, or inventors. Develop solutions to problems in the field of computer hardware and software.

#12. Pharmacists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $127,050 (#158 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 920



National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#11. Podiatrists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $127,090 (#40 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $151,110 (9,710 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($229,330)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($226,260)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($221,380)

Job description: Diagnose and treat diseases and deformities of the human foot.

#10. Physicists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $148,000 (#9 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 380



National

– Annual mean salary: $137,700 (16,160 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($170,690)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($164,420)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($159,290)

Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories.

#9. Nurse anesthetists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $156,500 (#88 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $189,190 (41,960 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Duluth, MN-WI ($271,940)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($262,890)

— Green Bay, WI ($239,140)

Job description: Administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia. May assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#8. Pediatricians, general

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $156,920 (#58 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $184,570 (27,550 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($280,860)

— State College, PA ($275,730)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($275,610)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases and injuries in children. May refer patients to specialists for further diagnosis or treatment, as needed.

#7. Dentists, general

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $162,170 (#190 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 310



National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#6. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $167,600 (#5 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $124,890 (200,040 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

#5. Family medicine physicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $172,390 (#233 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200



National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

#4. General internal medicine physicians

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $224,410 (#55 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960 (50,600 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.

#3. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $244,070 (#62 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 320



National

– Annual mean salary: $251,650 (37,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux City, IA-NE-SD ($305,480)

— Akron, OH ($297,710)

— Lincoln, NE ($296,150)

Job description: Diagnose and perform surgery to treat and prevent rheumatic and other diseases in the musculoskeletal system.

#2. Anesthesiologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $279,240 (#11 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $271,440 (28,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsburgh, PA ($307,390)

— Duluth, MN-WI ($306,350)

— Tallahassee, FL ($303,600)

Job description: Administer anesthetics and analgesics for pain management prior to, during, or after surgery.

#1. Obstetricians and gynecologists

Albuquerque, NM

– Annual mean salary: $292,740 (#3 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $239,120 (18,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($294,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($294,400)

— Albuquerque, NM ($292,740)

Job description: Provide medical care related to pregnancy or childbirth. Diagnose, treat, and help prevent diseases of women, particularly those affecting the reproductive system. May also provide general care to women. May perform both medical and gynecological surgery functions.

