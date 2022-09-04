FARMINGTON, N.M. (Stacker) — Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.
Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Farmington, NM using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.
14. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary
- Farmington annual mean salary: $29,270 (#230 highest pay among all metros) –Employment: 380
- National annual mean salary: $31,760 –Employment: 1,187,270
- Metros with highest average pay: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390); San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)
13. Tutors
- Farmington annual mean salary: $31,470 (#275 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 80
- National annual mean salary: $41,780 — Employment: 147,100
- Metros with highest average pay: Pittsfield, MA ($82,910) Santa Fe, NM ($68,440), Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)
12. Library technicians
- Farmington annual mean salary: $33,740 (#212 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 60
- National annual mean salary: $39,070 — Employment: 73,000
- Metros with highest average pay: Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950); Napa, CA ($57,890)
11. Preschool teachers, except special education
- Farmington annual mean salary: $34,040 (#234 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 120
- National annual mean salary: $36,460 — Employment: 391,670
- Metros with highest average pay: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990); Ocean City, NJ ($49,720); Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)
10. Substitute teachers, short-term
- Farmington annual mean salary: $34,330 (#179 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 370
- National annual mean salary: $38,410 — Employment: 374,620
- Metros with highest average pay: Prescott, AZ ($64,310); Appleton, WI ($63,310); Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)
9. Librarians and media collections specialists
- Farmington annual mean salary: $60,500 (#144 highest pay among all metros) Employment: 30
- National annual mean salary: $64,180 — Employment: 127,790
- Metros with highest average pay: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990); Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)
8. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary
- Farmington annual mean salary: $65,000 (#88 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 150
- National annual mean salary: $63,130 — Employment: 105,440
- Metros with highest average pay: Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850); Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110); San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)
7. Instructional coordinators
- Farmington annual mean salary: $68,840 (#177 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 40
- National annual mean salary: $70,560 — Employment: 184,740
- Metros with highest average pay: Salem, OR ($93,890), Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760), Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)
6. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education
- Farmington annual mean salary: $70,020 (#111 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 390
- National annual mean salary: $69,530 — Employment: 1,020,240
- Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010), Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980), Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)
5. Elementary school teachers, except special education
- Farmington annual mean salary: $72,330 (#81 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 540
- National annual mean salary: $67,080 — Employment: 1,329,280
- Metros with highest average pay: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860); Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430); Salinas, CA ($91,280)
4. Special education teachers, secondary school
- Farmington annual mean salary: $74,480 (#65 highest pay among all metros) Employment: 50
- National annual mean salary: $70,100 — Employment: 145,690
- Metros with highest average pay: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320); Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590); Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)
3. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education
- Farmington annual mean salary: $76,820 (#54 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 190
- National annual mean salary: $66,880 — Employment: 592,000
- Metros with highest average pay: Bakersfield, CA ($109,060); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280); Yuba City, CA ($94,480)
2. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school
- Farmington annual mean salary: $78,150 (#38 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 60
- National annual mean salary: $67,090 — Employment: 187,070
- Metros with highest average pay: Salinas, CA ($102,210); Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730); Chico, CA ($88,430)
1. Special education teachers, middle school
- Farmington annual mean salary: $83,170 (#19 highest pay among all metros) Employment: 30
- National annual mean salary: $68,860 — Employment: 79,070
- Metros with highest average pay: San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940), Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630), New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)