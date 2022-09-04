FARMINGTON, N.M. (Stacker) — Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Farmington, NM using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

14. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Farmington annual mean salary: $29,270 (#230 highest pay among all metros) –Employment: 380

National annual mean salary: $31,760 –Employment: 1,187,270

Metros with highest average pay: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390); San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)

13. Tutors

Farmington annual mean salary: $31,470 (#275 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 80

National annual mean salary: $41,780 — Employment: 147,100

Metros with highest average pay: Pittsfield, MA ($82,910) Santa Fe, NM ($68,440), Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)

12. Library technicians

Farmington annual mean salary: $33,740 (#212 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 60

National annual mean salary: $39,070 — Employment: 73,000

Metros with highest average pay: Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950); Napa, CA ($57,890)

11. Preschool teachers, except special education

Farmington annual mean salary: $34,040 (#234 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 120

National annual mean salary: $36,460 — Employment: 391,670

Metros with highest average pay: Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990); Ocean City, NJ ($49,720); Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)

10. Substitute teachers, short-term

Farmington annual mean salary: $34,330 (#179 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 370

National annual mean salary: $38,410 — Employment: 374,620

Metros with highest average pay: Prescott, AZ ($64,310); Appleton, WI ($63,310); Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)

9. Librarians and media collections specialists

Farmington annual mean salary: $60,500 (#144 highest pay among all metros) Employment: 30

National annual mean salary: $64,180 — Employment: 127,790

Metros with highest average pay: Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990); Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)

8. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Farmington annual mean salary: $65,000 (#88 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 150

National annual mean salary: $63,130 — Employment: 105,440

Metros with highest average pay: Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850); Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110); San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

7. Instructional coordinators

Farmington annual mean salary: $68,840 (#177 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 40

National annual mean salary: $70,560 — Employment: 184,740

Metros with highest average pay: Salem, OR ($93,890), Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760), Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

6. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Farmington annual mean salary: $70,020 (#111 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 390

National annual mean salary: $69,530 — Employment: 1,020,240

Metros with highest average pay: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010), Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980), Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)

5. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Farmington annual mean salary: $72,330 (#81 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 540

National annual mean salary: $67,080 — Employment: 1,329,280

Metros with highest average pay: Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860); Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430); Salinas, CA ($91,280)

4. Special education teachers, secondary school

Farmington annual mean salary: $74,480 (#65 highest pay among all metros) Employment: 50

National annual mean salary: $70,100 — Employment: 145,690

Metros with highest average pay: San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320); Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590); Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)

3. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Farmington annual mean salary: $76,820 (#54 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 190

National annual mean salary: $66,880 — Employment: 592,000

Metros with highest average pay: Bakersfield, CA ($109,060); San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280); Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

2. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Farmington annual mean salary: $78,150 (#38 highest pay among all metros) — Employment: 60

National annual mean salary: $67,090 — Employment: 187,070

Metros with highest average pay: Salinas, CA ($102,210); Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730); Chico, CA ($88,430)

1. Special education teachers, middle school