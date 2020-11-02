Higher Education Dept. recommends $29.7M for campus repairs, upgrades

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state’s Higher Education Department is recommending nearly $30 million for repairs and upgrades at 22 colleges and universities. The state says the projects first on the list address critical health and safety issues like roofing and building repairs, fire safety system upgrades, and plumbing and electrical repairs.

It also includes money to build an agricultural multipurpose center at the Dine College and funding to buy teaching equipment, at the University of New Mexico Center for Orthopedic Surgery. The projects would be funded by severance tax bonds but still need approval from the legislature.

