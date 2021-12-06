High winds in Roosevelt County turned into tumbleweed nightmare for many

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The windstorm from Sunday night in southeast New Mexico left behind a mess for many. Tumbleweeds covered the roads and force some to close while officials cleaned up the area.

Tumbleweeds are taking up residence in Roosevelt County. Winds were so bad Sunday night that tumbleweeds piled almost 15-feet high on the roads and state highways throughout Roosevelt County. A number of those had to be closed because no one could drive on them.

The county says the cleanup could take the rest of the week. As of right now, they are looking at around 30 to 40 roads that are blocked or affected by the tumbleweeds. To clear the roads the county had to call in heavy machinery. They also say it’s because of crazy weather like this that they are seeing an influx of tumbleweeds.

Roosevelt County officials say they are also worried because of the blocked roads and getting to those who might need emergency. If you have any tumbleweeds piled up on your property, Roosevelt County says to call them or report it on their website.