High winds cause power outage in Sandoval County

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE)- Sandoval County residents are experiencing a power outage as the result of high winds on Friday.

PNM reports that 2,631 customers have lost power following reports of wires down in the area. High winds have caused multiple poles to break.

PNM crews are currently on-site and additional crews have been called out to make repairs. Officials are asking the public to avoid areas with downed poles and wires.

PNM says repairing the poles could take hours before power can be restored.

In Albuquerque, PNM was reporting that 3,275 customers around noon lost power as well. Crews are working to assess the situation and say restore time is estimated around 2 p.m.

