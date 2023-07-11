ABIQUIU LAKE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a problem we don’t hear about much in New Mexico; a lake being too full. But that’s exactly what’s happening at a popular recreation spot, Abuquiu Lake. Due to snow melt and early rains, the lake is seeing water levels up 30-feet higher than what they’ve seen in recent years.

All that water means areas where visitors would normally enter the water look different, including the main boat ramp. This has forced boaters to load into the water using the roadway rather than the usual concrete ramp. One of the pedestrian bridges is also under water.

“Some of our shelters are under water right now. In our Cerrito recreation area, we have one area closed to vehicle access, just because there’s not much room for vehicles to get down there,” said Project Manager for Abiquiu Dam Project, John Mueller.

Waterways across New Nexico have seen high levels this year. However, the water is especially abundant at Abiquiu lake right now, partly because water has been held there to prevent Cochiti lake from overflowing. On top of that, Abiquiu Lake is also taking on extra water while crews finish construction on a nearby dam.

While many New Mexicans are thrilled to see all that water, Mueller worries about the impacts on infrastructure this will have. Mueller said, come fall, the lake will drop 10 to 15 feet. The current water levels are expected to stay this high all summer.