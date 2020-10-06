High schools participating in ‘Dude, Be Nice’ campaign

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Even though many high school students and teachers in the state are doing distance learning right now, that doesn’t mean they can’t share some school spirit. Their message this month is simple, “Dude. Be Nice.” And it’s exactly how it sounds, it’s a campaign urging people to be nice to each other.

“During ‘Dude. Be Nice’ week everybody’s up, their spirits are up. It’s just a great time of the year,” said Eric Sommala, student body president of Rio Rancho High School.

For the next month, #dudebenice will pop up all over social media, promoting kindness in the community. Organizers said the ‘Dude. Be Nice’ campaign was originally started by college students in California. But it made its way to New Mexico in 2016 starting at Rio Rancho and Cibola High School.

This year many of the high schools in the metro are participating. With each week of the month focusing on different ways to be nice.

“This week is ‘Dude. Be Nice’ to staff and school,” said Olivia Traub, student body president of Eldorado High School. “Next week is ‘Dude. Be Nice’ to students and then the week after is dude be nice to the community, and then the week after is dude be nice and spirited.”

This week, the campaign is focusing on teachers and staff. Teachers from Eldorado posted a video sharing why they got into teaching. Some local middle schools are also participating in the campaign but on a smaller scale. Organizers said they hope to continue to expand the ‘Dude. Be Nice’ campaign to other schools in the state.

Don’t Miss