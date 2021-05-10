Local high school students can win cash prizes in essay contest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Ethics Watch (NMEW) is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization dedicated to making sure that the New Mexico government is working ethically, and improving the ethical culture in New Mexico. They are hosting their third annual essay contest for high school students.

Every year, NMEW asks students to weigh-in on a relevant topic for the contest. This year’s topic is “How have ethical principles influenced your behavior and actions during the pandemic?”

The contest is open to high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors who attend New Mexico high schools. Cash prizes will be awarded, with 1st place winning $500, 2nd place winning $250, and 3rd winning $150. Two honorable mentions will also be awarded $50 each. The deadline for submissions of completed essays is May 21 at 11:59 p.m. Submit your essay at nmethicswatch.org.